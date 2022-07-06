Bea, Dominic, Gerald, Julia vacation in Thailand

Celebrity couples Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, and Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto all recently flew to Thailand.

Based on their respective Instagram Stories, Alonzo and Roque sneaked in some vacation time together in Bangkok while the actress is on a break from work.

Roque even asked his followers to suggest their best restaurants in the city.

Meanwhile, Barretto and Anderson are enjoying the beaches in Thailand while also having a great time trying the country’s cuisine.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with Alonzo.

He was later romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied at that time of being more than friends.

It was only in March 2021 when Anderson confirmed being in a relationship with Barretto.

Meanwhile, it was in April last year when Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their first anniversary last January 28.

In a recent vlog interview, Alonzo said she is open to the idea of doing a project with her exes – except for one.

“Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe [Marudo] okay akong makipag-work. Depende sa ex. Isa lang naman 'yung ayaw kong ex,” she said without naming who she was referring to.