Erich Gonzales likes to play lead role in this K-drama

MANILA – Erich Gonzales revealed in her latest YouTube vlog which Korean drama she would like to be part of in case there would be a Filipino adaptation of it.

Answering a question from a netizen, Gonzales said it would definitely be the series “Mine” starring Lee Bo-young, Kim Seo-hyung, Lee Hyun-wook and Ok Ja-yeon.

Based on its synopsis provided by Netflix where it is currently streaming, “Mine” follows the story of two women in a conglomerate family seeking to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

“Yung latest K-drama ko na napanood, yung ‘Mine.’ I think 'yun talaga 'yung isa sa mga role na gusto kong ma-portray kasi it’s very empowering,” she said.

“If hindi niyo pa napapanood, I highly recommend that you watch 'Mine.' Let me know what you think,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gonzales also revealed the Filipino actress she’s still hoping to work with.

“Queen Juday,” she said referring to screen veteran Judy Ann Santos.

“Kahit passerby lang po ako, manonood lang ako sa set sa kanya, I think grabeng kasiyahan na po 'yun. Nag-uumpaaw na. Fan na fan.”

According to her, it would already be a dream come true for her to see first-hand how Santos does her job as an actress.

“Masaya na ako mapanood siya sa set, papalakpak [na ako] tapos 'yung ngiti ko abot hanggang tenga. Sana po one day,” she said.

Watch Gonzales’ full vlog below.