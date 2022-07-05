K-pop: WINNER returns with 4th mini album 'Holiday'

South Korean boy group WINNER. Photo: Instagram/@winnercity

SEOUL -- Korean boy group WINNER returned on Tuesday with their fourth mini album "Holiday."

The group also dropped the music video for their title single "I Love U."

YG Entertainment described the single as a "song that portrays the emotions of those who just fell in love through WINNER’s distinctive energy and emotions."

With WINNER's Yoon and Mino, Akdong Musician's Lee Chanhyuk, and Treasure's Bang Yedam working on the song, "I Love U" is a collaboration of sorts of YG's artists.

Other tracks included in the mini-album are "10 Min," "Holiday," "Sweet Home," "Family," and "Little Finger."

This is WINNER's first release as a whole group in 2 years and 3 months. Their last release was in 2020, before members Hoony (Lee Seunghoon) and Jinu (Kim Jinwoo) served their mandatory military service.

Group leader Yoon (Kang Seungyoon) in March released his digital single "Born to Love You."

The group recently had their first full-group concert in two years on April 30 and May 1 in Seoul.

Composed of members Yoon, Mino (Song Minho), Jinu and Hoony, WINNER made their debut in 2014 and was formed through a reality survival program "WIN: Who Is Next.

They had their last concert in Manila in January 2020 as part of their Asia tour.

