MANILA – Actress and model Chie Filomeno got real when asked about her stand on age preferences when it comes to romantic relationships.

In a virtual press conference of the upcoming series “Beach Bros,” Filomeno said age does not matter when falling in love.

According to the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, many have set an age of their partner but found themselves falling for someone different from their ideal.

“Ako kasi hindi mo talaga matuturuan 'yung puso mo. Like, sasabihin mo, may restriction kami sa ganito. Ayaw mo ng ganito o ganyan. But next thing you know, in love ka na dun sa tao,” she said.

“For me, kung saan ka dadalhin ng puso mo, you just have to follow. Mahirap control-in 'yung puso.”

Filomeno is set to star with actor Kyle Echarri in the Dreamscape show – their first project together since being linked with each other after their “PBB” stint.

The two actors have repeatedly denied that they are an item.

In terms of work, Filomeno, 25, does not find it awkward to be paired with younger actors like Echarri, who just turned 19 in June.

“Hindi siya hindrance din ['yung] age. Pero it's work naman. And, I'm just happy na sa project na ito under Dreamscape si Kyle ang nakasama ko,” Filomeno explained.

While they have been friends even before shooting the series, it was a lot different for the two stars when they worked together for “Beach Bros.”

“'Yung chemistry, siguro kasi first time namin working together so nangangapa pa kami. May kapa moments pa talaga sa mga eksena,” the actress admitted.

Filomeno, however, proudly shared how caring Echarri was with her especially during her bad days.

“Nakakatuwa lang kasi there was this one scene na medyo I'm not feeling my best. Pero, Kyle made sure na it's okay na gawin ko 'yung gusto ko gawin dun sa eksena. Naramdaman niya. Binigyan niya ko ng look. And then, he told me do what you need to do. It's okay. 'Yung mata niya and sinabi rin niya,” Filomeno shared.

“Beach Bros” was written by Andrian Legaspi and Allan Cuadra will be directed by Victor Villanueva.

They will be joined by Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor, Sean Tristan, Lance Carr, Angelica Lao and Kira Balinger.