Boy Abunda rules out Senate run; ‘not closing doors’ on local bid

Veteran host Boy Abunda. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — TV host Boy Abunda, who is dubbed local showbiz’s “King of Talk,” has ruled out the possibility of running for a national post in 2022, but is “not closing doors” on a local bid or an appointed position in government.

Abunda confirmed with ABS-CBN News on Monday that he has been invited to seek a senatorial seat in the coming elections, but has declined.

“It’s a major decision. I’m not ready to run for the Senate. I have been invited to run for the Senate. I don’t have the tenacity, I don’t have the strength to run a national campaign. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the national political organization. It takes a national organization to run a national campaign. Kailangan mo ng logistics. I don’t have that,” he said.

“Most important of all, wala akong apoy sa bituka. I don’t have fire in my belly for the Senate,” Abunda added.

Abunda, however, said his “doors are open” for a local post, whether elected or appointed.

The veteran host, who hails from Borongan, Eastern Samar, explained that he has been considering a local bid since mid-2020, when his home network of 22 years, ABS-CBN, was forced off free television after its broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel.

“I was very emotional, I was very angry. Ang kapatid ko, sabi niya sa akin, ‘E ‘di tumakbo ka sa atin, mag-congressman ka,’” he said.

Abunda’s sister, Maria Fe Abunda, is the incumbent congresswoman of the lone district of Eastern Samar.

“It was half-meant, but I knew when she said that, it also came from the heart. ‘Why not go to public service?’ Ang aming nanay at tatay ay nasa public service. Ang kapatid ko ay three-term mayor. Ngayon, congresswoman,” he said.

“I thought about. ‘Oo nga, ‘no? I can actually run.’ I’m not closing my doors on politics. Doors are open,” Abunda added.

When asked to clarify whether he sees a 2022 bid as a possibility, Abunda answered: “Senate? No. National position is out of the question.”

The former “The Buzz” host emphasized the importance of preparedness in seeking a government position.

“What I learned in the business is you fight to win. I’ve had so many losses in my life early on, when I didn’t know the art of war. Pero, at this point in my life, you go into a contest, not to display your public-speaking prowess, but you go to win. You prepare for it,” he said.

“So noong sinabi sa akin ng kapatid ko if I was interested to go and run for a local post, like what she had, napaisip ako doon. But am I going to run in 2022? I really don’t know. I don’t think so. It will take some gargantuan reason for me to change my mind, but my doors are not closed.”

Abunda, meanwhile, urged Filipino voters, especially the youth, to register to vote and to exercise their right to vote in the next elections.

“Ang kapangyarihan ay na sa ating mga kamay. Mas makapangyarihan tayo kahit kanino man, kung ito’y ating gagamitin. It starts by voting for who we think is right to serve our country,” he said.

“Think about them, think about yourselves, think about now. So go out and vote. That way, you exercise that power.”