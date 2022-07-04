Piolo Pascual clarifies that he is not quitting showbiz

Photo from Piolo Pascual's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Piolo Pascual clarified that he has no intentions of quitting the showbiz industry despite his earlier pronouncement that he wanted to retire before 40.

In a press conference for Sun Life Philippines on Saturday, Pascual said this has always been postponed.

"Actually, I said that before I turned 40. I’m 45, and I was talking to Direk Cathy Garcia, we did a Kumuserye and she just signed with ABS-CBN for a couple of years," he told reporters.

Pascual said that what he felt at that time might be part of a mid-life crisis and burnout.

"I love what I do and being in this business gives me meaning so I guess I was being immature, feeling burnt out back then. You can call it a midlife crisis because you’re too loaded up with work," he said.

He added that it has always been his passion to be in the industry and he will keep on doing it for as long as he can.

"And I told her, ‘Direk, huwag na tayong magsasabi ng retirement kasi parang hindi rin naman natutuloy.’ For me, this is my passion," the actor said.

"At this point in my life, I just wanna continue doing what I’m doing and this is something that I really appreciate, being in this business, being in front of you guys, and just sharing my life," he added.

"As long as I feel that I’m needed in this business or there is something that I can contribute and I will stay on."

Pascual is currently in the series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe.

