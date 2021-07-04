WATCH: Sharon Cuneta shows different side in 'Revirginized' trailer

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta has given life to a character that’s “very, very different from all the other roles” she played before as seen in the trailer of her upcoming movie “Revirginized” which was finally unveiled on Sunday.

In the four-minute clip, Cuneta plays a woman who discovers her awakening after many years of solitude following the collapse of her marriage.

Posting across her social media platforms ahead of the trailer release, Cuneta acknowledged that the movie in general will shock her supporters.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Please remember that it is just a movie, just another role that is VERY, VERY DIFFERENT from ALL THE OTHER ROLES you have seen me play. And this movie is the opposite of ALL the movies you have ever seen me in,” she isad.

Predicting it’s going to be a roller coaster ride for her and her fans, Cuneta said: “Maninibago po kayong lahat sa akin dito. YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN OR HEARD DIALOGUE FROM ME LIKE YOU WILL IN THIS MOVIE. Please just have fun with it and do not forget that I have earned the right to try out new roles and take on new challenges after 43 years as a singer-actress.”

“Upo lang po at kapit sa upuan! Kung ako nga nashock - pero inenjoy ko naman po - sa pinagsasabi at pinaggagawa ko sa movie na ito, kayo pa kaya?! Love you all,” she added.

“Revirginized” is Cuneta’s first project with her former mother studio, Viva Films, after 18 years.

Aside from Cuneta, the movie also features Marco Gumabao as her leading man, and Rosanna Roces, who plays a pivotal role in the shift of her character.

Streaming on Vivamax beginning August 6, “Revirginized” also features Albert Martinez and comebacking actress Cristina Gonzales.