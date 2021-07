Ara Mina, Dave Almarinez turn emotional while exchanging vows in wedding video

MANILA – Actress Ara Mina and businessman Dave Almarinez were unable to hold back their tears as they exchanged wedding vows in Baguio City last Wednesday.

In their wedding video uploaded by Nice Print on its YouTube channel, the two were very emotional as they express how grateful they are for having found each other.

“Dave, when I met you three years ago, I wasn’t really looking for love kasi naka-focus ako sa work and kay Mandy. Totoo pala yung kasabihan na ang love daw, hindi hinahanap, kusang dumadating,” Mina said.

“Kahit madami akong pinagdaanan sa buhay ko, hindi naging hadlang sa akin na mangarap na magkaroon ng sariling pamilya. Hindi ko akalain na ikaw pala na hindi ko naman crush, at sabi mo nga hindi mo rin ako crush, ang bubuo sa mga pangarap ko,” she added.

Mina said it meant so much to her than Almarinez never gave up on pursuing her even if he knew that having a relationship was not her priority.

“You never gave up. Hindi mo sinuko yung pagmamahal mo sa akin. At doon ko na-realize na ikaw pala yung answered prayer ko na matagal ko nang hinihintay.”

Almarinez, for his part, said he must have done something good in this lifetime to deserve Mina.

“Sobrang pinagpala ako ng tadhana na pinili mo ako. Isa lang naman akong simpleng tao para sa isang sikat na si Ara Mina. College pa lang ako, kilalang kilala ka na. Pero sa totoong buhay, kung saan walang ibang titulo kundi ikaw at ako, si Dave at Ara, or Hazel at Dave, alam ng puso natin kung ano ang mahalaga,” he said.

“Sa araw na ito, katapusan ng buwan, pero ngayon ang umpisa ng ating now and ng always at ng forever,” he added.

The couple got engaged in January this year.

Mina, a screen veteran, is currently seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” while Almarinez is the president and CEO of the state-run Philippine International Trading Corporation.