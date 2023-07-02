Grateful Pinky Amador reflects on 40 years in showbiz

Veteran actress Pinky Amador. Handout

MANILA — Veteran TV, film and theater actress Pinky Amador feels extremely blessed and grateful to be celebrating her fourth decade in the entertainment industry this year.

The 57-year-old actress was still in college when the acting bug bit her. It was not surprising that Amador embarked on an acting career. After all, she is the niece of actor-director Zeneida Amador, who established Repertory Philippines.

“This year 2023 is my 40th in the business,” Amador told ABS-CBN News. “Ang tanda ko na. I don’t know if I’m going to have a proper concert to celebrate my anniversary yet. Maybe next year, but you’ll never know.”

Amador remains on top of her game even as she continues to reinvent herself and hone her acting craft in the digital age.

As a top-tier dramatic actress, she also wears many hats – as theater and stage performer, singer, acting coach, TV host, and respected academician.

She has plans to do things abroad next year. “We’ll see. We still don’t know yet how things will pan out. My celebration will be delayed, but for sure, you’ll all know about it.”

She considers it highlight of her 40th year the memorable productions and characters she played onstage, like in “Miss Saigon” and “Piaf,” the role that focuses on the life and career of French chanteuse Edith Piaf.

“I’d like to do some Shakespeare characters and in film, I’d like to do strong women who fight against odds,” Amador offered. “Women of my age, women of a corporate background like lawyers, doctors.

“I’d like to do women of intelligence, women who are empowered and women who are fighting for something. Something that’s epic in proportions.”

In theater, Amador was last seen onstage in “Angels in America,” where she got to work with the late Cherie Gil (2019), directed by Bobby Garcia.

“Next year, we are under negotiations for me to start a play in Singapore,” Amador informed. “Details to follow when everything is finalized.”

The singer-actress has been with her manager, Arnold Vegafria of ALV Talent Circuit, for more than two decades and she cannot be thankful enough for their long-time professional relationship.

“There is no perfect talent-manager relationship,” Amador said. “As long as you get along. Arnold and I have been together for more than two decades.”

Throughout her four decades in the entertainment industry, Amador hopes that she has inspired a lot of people through her craft.

“I hope I was able to teach a lot of people, to help a lot of people,” she said. “I hope I got to inspire a lot of people to continue with their craft, to train in performing arts, self-expression or self-presentation.

“At this point in my career where I need to be giving back. That’s where you find the satisfaction. That happened when I started teaching. I became head of the drama department of Mint College [2011 -2015].”

Then, Amador moved to Thames International, where she also took Innovative and Creative Enterprise course and teaches Basic Acting and Performance Arts.

“In the pandemic, all our income dropped, if not vanished,” Amador admitted. “Teaching buoyed me up.

“I was able to form my own start-up [Amador Creative Concepts]. I give workshops to groups, individuals, organizational workshops. I am teaching basic acting and performance arts.

“We are a mission-based cultural, educational workshops to companies, organizations and individuals.”

Amador has a speaking engagement under Amador Creative Concepts. She will be one of the resource persons and lecturers for the Likha Creative Summit for content creators on September 21 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

“Ang sarap lang na may freedom ka that you have another source of income,” the actress said. “You’re not at the mercy of producers.”

Amador is also teaching Theater after completing her Master’s Degree in Theater in the United Kingdom through a scholarship from the British Council. She attended the Bristol Old Vic Theater School, an affiliate of the University of West England.