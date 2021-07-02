Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake to star in horror flick ‘Huwag Kang Lumabas’

MANILA — Kim Chiu appears to be living up to her title as the “Millennial Horror Queen,” as she is set to return to the genre in a film co-starring Jameson Blake.

First photos of “Huwag Kang Lalabas,” described as a horror trilogy by director Adolfo Alix, Jr., were released this week.

The project finished filming in Baguio City on Thursday, according to Alix.

“It is like filming three movies. Tiring physically but happy to collaborate and see everything come to life,” Alix wrote on Facebook, as he shared photos of the film crew.

“Thank you everyone for making this shoot light and fun. Again, it is always teamwork that makes anything possible especially during this challenging times! Salute to all! God bless us all!”

He also credited producer Obra Cinema for the “opportunity to create during this pandemic.”

Alix has yet to release details of “Huwag Kang Lalabas,” including its story, and release date and platform.

“Huwag Kang Lalabas” marks a consecutive horror project for Chiu, whose last film offering was 2020’s “U-Turn.” Overall, it’s her sixth horror film since 2008.