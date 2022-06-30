‘Pasasalamat’ concert comes, goes minus president

Randy Santiago, Bayani Agbayani lead performers at Marcos thanksgiving concert

Bayani Agbayani and Randy Santiago perform at the ‘Pasasalamat’ concert on Thursday. Screenshot/ Facebook: Uniteam BBM-Sara

Music veteran Randy Santiago and comedian Bayani Agbayani led the performers Thursday night at “Pasasalamat,” the thanksgiving concert of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. held at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila.

Coinciding with the inauguration of Marcos, “Pasasalamat” was originally scheduled at 4 p.m., but started over an hour late. The program lasted for nearly six hours, ending past 11 p.m. with a grand fireworks display.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not make an appearance at the concert, despite Agbayani’s opening announcement that the new chief executive would arrive later on. Until the last few minutes of the show, Santiago said they were waiting still for an arrival.

WATCH: Pasasalamat 2022 concert ended with a blast. Although president Ferdinand Marcos Jr is yet to arrive and deliver his speech, the fireworks display meant to close the program already kicked off | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/C0HG581kqn — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 30, 2022

Returning to the stage after a brief break, and as the fireworks were set off to signal the end of the program, Santiago instead thanked supporters on behalf of Marcos.

“Sa ngalan po ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr., kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong pagdalo. Thank you very much!” he said.

WATCH: Some supporters who attended the Pasasalamat 2022 concert decided to go home ahead of the expected arrival President Bongbong Marcos Jr. due to sudden rainfall. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/GxfZFsHRFK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 30, 2022

Despite being marred with rains, some supporters opted to stay to finish the program, while others were seen leaving. Police estimated the crowd to have reached 2,100.

Aside from Santiago and Agbayani, who co-hosted “Pasasalamat,” the show featured numbers from rappers EZ Mil and Andrew E.

Other performers were rapper Bendeatha, the bands Hale, Phlethora, and Repakol, hiphop group Allmost, Labuching, Hydroproject, singer-actor Jon Joven Uy, and spoken word artist Kenli Sibayan. — with a report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News