Jerald Napoles shares birthday message for girlfriend Kim Molina

MANILA -- Actor Jerald Napoles took to social media to share his birthday greetings for his girlfriend, actress Kim Molina, who turned 30 on Thursday.

"You are the most adorable and the most irritating. The sweetest and the coldest. The funniest and the most serious. The stupidest and the craziest but the smartest, and the wittiest. The prettiest, cutest, the bravest and the scariest. The most ridiculous, the most scandalous, the most honest and the sincerest. The sexiest, the kinkiest and the hottest. No middle ground, only superlatives, ‘coz there’s no holding back for you," Napoles wrote on Instagram.

"As cliche as it may sound but I have found the best. Because you are capable of giving with all your heart and with all you’ve got. I love being great and stupid with you. They make me fly and keep me grounded," he added.

Molina, meanwhile, marked her special day as she shared a snap of herself on the beach in a sexy swimsuit.



"Hello, 30. Handa na ba mundo? Chareng. #MedyoBirthdaySuit para kunwari natuloy tayo sa dagat ngayong araw na ito. Nevertheless, I am forever grateful," she wrote.

Napoles and Molina are set to celebrate their 7th anniversary as a couple this month.

The two were friends before they became a couple. Their relationship started during the musical "Rak of Aegis."

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC