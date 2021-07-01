Cinema One, MYX to reach more viewers via Cignal

MANILA – Two of ABS-CBN’s pay TV channels are now accessible to more Filipinos nationwide as Cinema One and MYX began airing on Cignal on July 1.

The home of Filipino blockbuster movies, Cinema One is now on Cignal Channel 45 to bring tons of fresh and classic films through its 24/7 programming.

For the month of July, various Kapamilya movies will be aired during the Star Cinema Primetime at 7 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays.

Meanwhile, Coco Martin’s movies will be on at 10 p.m. during Friday Action, while Sarah Geronimo’s films will be on at 5 p.m. during Romance Central Sundays.

Furthermore, Comedy King Dolphy’s classics will be featured on Restored Cinema every Sunday at 9 p.m.

Cignal subscribers can also catch new episodes of Bianca Gonzalez’s weekly entertainment magazine show “CinemaNews" every Friday at 9 p.m.

Aside from Cinema One, the other ABS-CBN pay TV channel that’s now available on Cignal is MYX through channel 150 to bring the latest music videos and news about today’s hottest OPM and international artists.

The music channel puts Zild on MYX Spotlight this July as well as the OPM band The Itchyworms as MYX Headliner.

Viewers can also catch the new season of Edward Barber’s hit talk show “Kwentong Barber,” premiering on July 3 at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, “Myxellaneous,” which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m, will also feature P-pop girl group BINI on July 6, Calum Scott and Lukas Graham on July 13, Zild on July 20, and Maymay Entrata on July 27.