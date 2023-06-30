'It's Showtime' hosts are ready to entertain Kapuso fans on their debut on GTV this Saturday. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – “Major major.”

“It’s Showtime” hosts assured that their debut episode on GMA-owned GTV Channel on Saturday, July 1, will be spectacular.

After the contract signing between ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network last Wednesday, mainstay host Vice Ganda told reporters that the noontime program is working double time for their grand welcome for Kapuso fans – a historic move in Philippine television.

“Puspusan ang preparations ng ‘Showtime’ para sa July 1 kasi just like 'yung ibang opening numbers na ginagawa namin kapag may major events sa ‘Showtime’, hindi naman namin sinasayang 'yung pag-ere namin,” said Vice.

“Siyempre knowing me, ayaw ko naman ng puchu-puchu; kailangan major, major. Kailangan G na G ang production numbers.”

Kim Chiu also teased that their first episode on GTV will surprise the madlang people.

“Kami din nagulat nung prinisent sa 'min pero at the same time na-excite kami na ‘hala, pwede pala 'yung ganito. Sige, tara na.’ Kaya exciting sa Sabado,” Chiu said.

Anne Curtis also revealed that she has been preparing for their debut on the Kapuso channel.

“I’m going to prepare my singing voice. 'Yun 'yung ipapakilala ko sa mga Kapuso. I’m just very excited for July 1. It’s such a remarkable, memorable and historical moment. Imagine ‘It’s Showtime’ from ABS-CBN airing live noontime on GTV. I would’ve been unheard of a year ago,” Curtis added.

The hosts of the Kapamilya show are also excited to introduce themselves to the loyal Kapuso fans beginning Saturday.

They are hoping to increase the audience of the program as a result of the transfer.

“I’m so excited for them to meet me. I’m so excited to meet them as well,” Vice Ganda said.