Richard Gutierrez. ABS-CBN

MANILA — "The Iron Heart" lead actor Richard Gutierrez expressed his excitement for the upcoming new season of the action drama next week.

In a press conference, Gutierrez thanked the public for giving them the opportunity to show that Filipinos can also do action.

"We've been ready for this project and I've been ready for this for a long time. I've been telling people, give me the chance, give me the opportunity to showcase it and finally it's here," the actor said.

"With a great team, great actors surrounding me, now we're here, we're opening season 2," he added.

Despite the hardships shooting in Rome, Italy, Gutierrez is excited for what they produced for the show's new season.

"Nakita niyo naman 'yung ni-shoot namin sa Rome, napakahirap po ng pinagdaanan namin pero sulit lahat ng pagod namin and lahat ng hirap namin," he said.

"Talagang 'yung passion namin nagda-drive dito sa 'The Iron Heart' and it's for our audience, para sa lahat ng audience all over the world."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

