2023 PPOPCON to finally push through in July

MANILA – After getting postponed last March, the 2023 Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) is finally convening in July at the Araneta City.

This time, it will not be limited to just two days as it is set to be held from July 14 to 16, giving the attendees more chances to bond with the P-pop community.

After its highly-successful inaugural event last year, PPOPCON is back for its second year to showcase Filipino pop culture and music.

It was originally slated on March 18 and 19 at the New Frontier Theater and Araneta Coliseum but was canceled due to "logistical concerns," organizers said at the time.

The PPOPCON Manila convention is expected to have interactive fan engagement activities, fan booth exhibitions, fan signing events, and other activities in the Quantum Skyview at the newly-opened Gateway Mall 2. It is open to the public for free.

Josh Cullen, 1ST.ONE, Alamat, KAIA, and G22 will be taking part in the fan signing activity, while Dione, R Rules, Daydream, Mona, Valfer, VER5US, Yara, Yes My Love, Z2Z, SMS, BLVCK Flowers, Eclipse, 6Sense, and SKOUTS will also deliver performances for PPOP fans during the 3-day convention.

The festivities will culminate with the much-awaited PPOPCON Manila concert on July 16, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The concert will feature some of the country's biggest local acts today such as SB19, BGYO, BINI, MNL48, 1ST.ONE, Alamat, Kaia, Sheki, G22, Press Hit Play, VXON, PpopGen, Calista and HORI7ON.

“Expect the 2023 PPOPCON MANILA convention and concert to be filled with fun activities and breathtaking performances that will elevate the PPOP fan gathering experience. This is one big celebration to enjoy the best P-Pop has to offer this year,” said Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom Inc., the entertainment unit of the Araneta Group.

