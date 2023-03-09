PPOP CON 2023 postponed due logistical concerns

P-pop groups assemble at the conclusion of the first PPOPCON in April 2022 at the Araneta Coliseum. Twitter: @PPOPCONVENTION

MANILA – This year's P-Pop Convention (PPOP CON) has been postponed due "logistical concerns," organizers announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the group apologized to fans for the delay of the event that was supposed to be held on March 18 and 19 at the New Frontier Theater and Araneta Coliseum.

"A new date will be announced very soon. We deeply apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to this event," it said.

"PPOP CON is dedicated to creating the ultimate fan experience and welcoming new fans to the community. Our commitment in helping build the P-POP community and grow the genre by providing this platform will continue to be our focus as we prepare for the upcoming event."

The group said fans can who have already availed tickets can "hold onto it as it will still be valid on the new date."

Queries and concerns can be addressed to info@ticketnet.com.ph, it added.

"Kindly wait for further announcements. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to still see you on the new date of PPOP CON 2023. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Now in its second year, PPOP CON 2023 is described as a platform to amplify the ever-growing P-pop community through fan engagement and entertainment.

The two-day convention is expected to be packed with fanbase games and activities, booths, official merchandise selling, meet-and-greets, performances and surprises, aside from the culminating concert.

Tickets ranging from P1,000 to P5,500 and are still available for purchase.

Last year's PPOP CON ushered in the return of large-scale physical concerts as pandemic restrictions eased.

RELATED VIDEO: