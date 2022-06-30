LOOK: Celebs glam up for Marcos inauguration

Filmmaker Paul Soriano and actress Toni Gonzaga, as well as actress Isabelle Daza and Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz were among the showbiz personalities who attended the Marcos inauguration on June 30, 2022. Instagram: @stylizedstudio, @isabelledaza

MANILA — Some showbiz personalities dressed their best Thursday as they attended the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Actress-singer Toni Gonzaga, a staunch supporter of Marcos who was tapped to sing the Philippine national anthem, wore a white Filipiniana by in-demand designer Mark Bumgarner.

Gonzaga’s husband, filmmaker Paul Soriano, meanwhile sported a barong by Avel Bacudio. Soriano, who was a creative consultant for the event, is a nephew of Marcos’ wife, Liza Araneta Marcos. (The First Lady is a cousin of Soriano’s father.)

Actress Bianca Manalo, wearing a red Filipiniana, accompanied her partner, Sen. Win Gatchalian. A photo shared by the lawmaker also included former actress and Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado, with the latter’s husband, movie star Sen. Bong Revilla.

Saludo po tayo sa ating bagong Pangulo! Handa na ang mga Senador ng 19th Congress na magsulong ng mga panukalang magbibigay ng magandang kinabukasan sa ating mga kababayan.#WINTayongLahat pic.twitter.com/FnMxQKdlTL — Win Gatchalian (@WinGatchalian74) June 30, 2022

Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz was also a guest at the inauguration, alongside her actress-daughter Isabelle Daza. They wore creations by Vania Romoff and Ramon Esteban, respectively.

Marcos took his oath at the National Museum in Manila.

