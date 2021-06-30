ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida shows to stream on WeTV for free

MANILA – ABS-CBN’s primetime series have found yet another platform on WeTV.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, WeTV said it will be streaming the newest episodes of three Kapamilya teleseryes 46 to 50 hours ahead of everyone also at no cost.

One of the series that will become available on the platform is “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” starring Coco Martin. Aside from being able to watch its older episodes, fresh ones would drop from Saturdays to Wednesdays at 6 p.m., 50 hours ahead of TV.

Another series coming to WeTV is “Huwag Kang Mangamba” as it continues to bring feel-good stories to its fans, with the characters coming together to rebuild the town and their community.

Starring Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz, fresh episodes of this series will drop from Saturdays to Wednesdays at 10 p.m., 46 hours ahead of TV.

Last but not the least, the steamy drama “Init Sa Magdamag” is also making its way to WeTV as the tension continues to build in the very complicated Rita-Tupe-Peterson love triangle.

Featuring Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson and JM de Guzman, new episodes of this series will become available on WeTV every Saturdays to Wednesdays at 11:20 p.m., 46 hours ahead of TV.