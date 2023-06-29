MANILA – It looks like Bimby Aquino Yap is finally venturing into the entertainment industry to follow the footsteps of his mom, Kris Aquino.

This, after he appears to have signed with Cornerstone Entertainment just recently.

On the talent agency’s Instagram page, Bimby can be seen in a photo with Cornerstone executives as well as veteran TV host Boy Abunda.

“The Cornerstone fam with Bimb. Exciting days are truly ahead for the young star,” the caption of the post reads.

“Mr. Boy Abunda stood in as a guardian for Bimb while Kris is still away,” it added.

In June 2020, Aquino emerged from her hiatus and signed a contract with Cornerstone, resuming her presence in the public eye.

Her battle against autoimmune diseases, however, has forced her to take a break from showbiz again. Presently, she is receiving treatment for her conditions while residing in the United States.

Meanwhile, Bimby returned to the Philippines only recently after staying also in the US for months to be with his mom.

It remains to be seen what projects Cornerstone will secure for Bimby.

Bimby is Aquino’s son with professional basketball player James Yap.