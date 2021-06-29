Klarisse de Guzman joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as Tawag ng Tanghlan judge

MANILA — Following her winning stint in “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” Klarisse de Guzman is joining another ABS-CBN family.

On Monday, de Guzman was introduced as the latest “hurado” of the singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, which is now on its fifth year.

Her introduction reel traced de Guzman’s showbiz breakthrough as a finalist in the first-ever season “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2013, to being part of the Birit Queens, as well as her recent accolades.

“Sobrang saya ko, kasi dream come true, na maging hurado ng TNT. Lagi ako talaga nanonood ng TNT, even noong season one pa,” she said.

“Thank you so much po ‘Showtime’ family at Tawag ng Tanghalan. Excited na po ako,” de Guzman added.

De Guzman’s “It’s Showtime” debut also marked the first use of her new moniker, “Philippines’ Soul Diva.”

That title was formerly associated with music icon Jaya, who was present on Monday as a co-judge of de Guzman. Jaya is now regarded as the country’s “Queen of Soul.”

