MANILA -- iWantTFC will be streaming '90s classic movies for the month of July.



Part of the “Queen Juday and Klaw's Showstoppers” selection are the films of Judy Ann Santos and Claudine Barretto -- “Nasaan Ka Man,” “Milan,” “Kasal, Kasal, Kasalo” and “‘Til There Was You.”

The "'90s Classic Romance" selection will feature a variety of celebrated love teams over the years like “Hey Babe” starring Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin, “Sana Maulit Muli” starring Aga Muhlach and Lea Salonga, “Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita” starring Rico Yan and Barretto, and the series “Sa Sandaling Kailangan Mo Ako” starring Kristine Hermosa, Piolo Pascual, and John Lloyd Cruz, among others.

“The One That Got Away” selection will feature the movies “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” “Exes Baggage,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” and “My Ex and Whys.”

Horror film fans are in for a frightful experience in the “Movies That Won’t Let You Sleep” selection. Among the titles available are “Clarita,” “Dalaw,” “Feng Shui,” and “Magandang Hating Gabi.”

Viewers may also stream movies and series that highlight women empowerment. Be inspired by Angel Locsin in “The General’s Daughter,” Jane De Leon in “Darna,” Erich Gonzales in “We Will Not Die Tonight,” and Maja Salvador in “Wildflower.”



iWantTFC will also feature stories ranging from young love to self-discovery in the “Millennials Must Watch” selection. Available movies are “Sakaling Maging Tayo” and “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten,” as well as iWantTFC original series “Manillenials” and “Ampalaya Chronicles.”