MANILA – James Yap was extremely elated to hear from his son Bimby after not being in touch with him for almost a decade.

Columnist Dolly Ann Carvajal wrote in her column for the Philippine Daily Inquirer what Yap told her about recently reconnecting with his son.

“I’m super happy to hear from Bimb after eight years. I’ve been praying for this day to come. Na-miss ko sobra si Bimb,” Yap reportedly said.

“It’s the best Father’s Day gift ever. He said that he is looking forward to seeing his brother MJ again and meet his sister Francine soon. He wished me luck in my new career as a public servant,” he added.

MJ and Francine are Yap’s children with partner Michela Cazzola.

Last month, Bimby’s mother, former TV host Kris Aquino, said she is proud of her son for "rebuilding his relationship" with his father.

In an Instagram post, Aquino said she was glad that Bimby made the move on Father's Day.

"He's had the number to contact for almost a week, and the reluctance was so real, yet he took the first step towards rebuilding a relationship that I know will require some time to repair. Pero ang mahalaga ay nagsimula na," she said in the caption.

She went on to stress that she knows how it feels to not be with a father, and that she would not make Bimby go through the same thing.

"Ayokong masabi na pinipigilan ko si Bimb… my own childhood was fatherless because of Martial Law, so why’d I subject my bunso to the same fate?" she said.

"From the time Bimb was 8, he had the freedom to decide… Now at 16 I told him, 'When someone reaches out after 7 years, and there’s a chance for peace, then everyone wins,'" she added.

Aquino and Yap had a civil wedding in 2005, and welcomed Bimby two years later.

They separated in 2010, and their marriage was legally terminated in 2012.