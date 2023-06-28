ABS-CBN, TV5 ink five-year content agreement

ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez and MediaQuest Holdings chairman Manny Pangilinan shake hands after ABS-CBN and TV5 inked a five-year content agreement Wednesday, flanked by executives (from left) ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – ABS-CBN has entered into another content agreement with TV5, strengthening their partnership and ensuring the delivery of high-quality TV entertainment to Filipino viewers.

The five-year deal enables ABS-CBN and TV5 to continue providing top-rated programs during the weekday and weekend primetime slots.



Among the Kapamilya shows that will continue to air on the Kapatid network on weekdays are audience favorites such as “FPJ's Batang Quiapo," "The Iron Heart" and "Dirty Linen."

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s "Everybody Sing" and "ASAP Natin 'To" will fill the weekend and Sunday slots, respectively.

“We are very happy to sign this new agreement for the next five years. It’s a partnership which we’ve been very happy with. I think there are a lot of opportunities that we can do together,” said ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez in an interview on Wednesday.

He added this new deal is a way to really “solidify” what the two companies aim to do.

“I think we have a lot of programs in store for our audience moving forward so tuloy-tuloy lang. We’ll make sure that we make the right content for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero teased that this partnership is just the tip of the iceberg.

The two media companies are also joining forces in a co-production arrangement for two upcoming afternoon soap operas, "Pira Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nagbabagang Damdamin," scheduled for release in July.

This marks the initial venture among many projects that reflect their dedication to fostering creative collaboration.

“We are also working with ABS-CBN for co-prods for the afternoon and continue to develop good content together,” said Zaballero.

“We intend to strengthen our partnership with ABS-CBN. Like they say, stronger together. It is our firm belief that by solidifying it with the five-year partnership, we can also grow together.”

Also present during the contract signing were ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, chief partnership officer Roberto Barreiro and head of finance operations Catherine Lopez.

Meanwhile, TV5 was also represented by MediaQuest Holdings chairman Manny Pangilinan, MediaQuest president and CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas, PLDT head of business transformation Victorico Vargas and TV5 chief finance officer Pierre Paul Buhay.