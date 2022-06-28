

MANILA – Kristel Fulgar and Eliza Pineda took their reunion in style as they went for a trip down memory lane to reenact one of their confrontation scenes in the series “Maria Flordeluna.”

Fifteen years after the teleserye first aired, Fulgar and Pineda playfully portrayed their roles in the ABS-CBN series while dipping in a swimming pool.

In an Instagram post, the two actresses did their iconic scene where Wilma (Fulgar) went to Flor (Pineda) to ask her to do her assignment in Mathematics.

Flor declined to do it, saying what Tatay Tibor (Roldan Aquino) told her, to which Wilma responded with cheap tirades against the driver.

This did not suit well for Flor which resulted in a fight. In the reenactment, Pineda splashed pool water on Fulgar to copy the part where she threw a glass of water at her.

Fulgar and Pineda first crossed paths on the now-defunct kids gag show “Goin’ Bulilit.” Their tight bond developed after doing the soap opera together.

Fulgar also took to YouTube to share their friendship story through her vlog.

In the vlog, the two actresses were laughing while watching their intense scene back when they were still kids.

