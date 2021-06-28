Sarah Geronimo surprises fans with shortest hairstyle yet

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo surprised her fans on Sunday with a new look, sporting her shortest hairstyle throughout her showbiz career.

During the 5th anniversary virtual event of a membership shopping store which she and her husband Matteo Guidicelli endorse, netizens were shocked after seeing Geronimo's new hairdo.

It is a pixie haircut that’s even shorter than the bob style she sported around 2014 when she worked on the movie “Maybe This Time” with Coco Martin.

While there were some who thought it’s probably just a wig, a post by Geronimo’s hairstylist RJ dela Cruz confirmed it wasn't.

Currently, Geronimo has not been very active when it comes to television appearances as she is focusing on her married life with Guidicelli.

She, however, recently staged “Tala: The Film Concert,” which was a huge hit.

The digital film concert marked Geornimo’s first full-length performance after her joint concert with Regine Velasquez, “Unified,” in February 2020. That show is considered to be the last major production held at a concert venue prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” is seen as her big stage comeback after her months-long physical absence from “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she has been a mainstay since 2004. It was also Geronimo’s first concert a year after she got married.

Fans have yet to see Geronimo return to the Kapamilya Sunday concert variety show.