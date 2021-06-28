Kris Aquino shares moments with family before PNoy’s cremation

MANILA – Kris Aquino on Monday finally made her first social media post after her only brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, was laid to rest two days ago.

On Instagram, Kris shared a clip showing their family at the Heritage Park in Taguig right before they had Aquino’s remains cremated.

“I felt our family needed footage if only for our archives, so I asked my Ate if it was okay for my team to shoot all throughout because they would have access that the rest of the media would not,” she wrote.

“Here are moments you did not see because no cameras were allowed inside Heritage before our brother’s cremation and during the private viewing,” she added.

According to the youngest Aquino sibling, there is so much she wants to share to her followers about their journey as brothers and sisters because she knows how profoundly the experience has changed her.

“BUT the TRUTH is - IG is the venue where our ‘feud’ started so in my heart I know it’s also not where I should share kung paano nagsimula ang unang mga hakbang para lumambot na ang puso n'ya, at lahat ng paraan na ginawa ko para mapangiti lang sya,” she said.

Kris said she will be praying that her brother would give her a clear sign “when he is ready for me to tell all of you our story.”

“Until then this bunso has learned her lessons and will stay silent,” she said.

Aquino was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on Saturday, beside his parents, democracy icons Benigno Aquino Jr. and Corazon Aquino, in solemn rites attended by family and friends.

The Aquinos told ABS-CBN News that they declined a state funeral for the former president but did not say why.

After stepping down in 2016, Aquino was largely silent and out of public eye despite repeated criticisms from the incumbent President.