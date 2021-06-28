Behind-the-scenes video of BTS commercial to be released

MANILA -- Smart Communications is set to release the exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring the making of its commercial for its “Live Your Passion with Purpose” campaign headlined by international pop sensation BTS.

The video will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday via www.smartbts.com.ph, with a pre-show event live on Smart’s official Facebook page at 5 p.m.

Smart’s "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign aims to inspire the Filipino youth to pursue their passions.

It was shot in South Korea's capital Seoul at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, and is set to two of BTS' most recent hits "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," an apt choice as both songs offer messages of encouragement to listeners during challenging times."

“BTS won over the hearts of millions all over the world, not just with their talent, but also with their messages of hope and inspiration,” said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

“On behalf of Smart, we are very honored to have this partnership with BTS that encourages the Filipino youth to keep their faith and continue pursuing their passion and purpose no matter the challenges the lie ahead,” Basas added.

Directed by Goh Han Ki, the campaign features the seven BTS members walking up and down various sets of stairs, symbolic of defying impossible situations in life.

The Smart deal is the latest of several brand campaigns for BTS, which also recently partnered with global fast food chain McDonald's for a special meal.

BTS — composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, which was recently renamed to HYBE Corporation.

Over the years, the group, noted for its songs which deal with youth issues and contain positive messages, worked its way up to become a globally recognized musical act with legions of fans.