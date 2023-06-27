Feelings get in the way for Carlo Aquino, Lovi Poe in Netflix's 'Seasons' trailer

MANILA – Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for the upcoming movie “Seasons” starring Kapamilya stars Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino.

As seen in the short clip uploaded on YouTube, Poe and Aquino play best friends who make a deal to take risks and look for love again.

However, the situation becomes complicated when both of them appear to have developed romantic feelings for each other.

Aside from Aquino and Poe, the romantic-drama also features Sarah Edwards.

Directed by Easy Ferrer and written by Dwein Baltazar, “Seasons” will stream on Netflix starting July 7.