Aya Fernandez, Pat Tingjuy star in Cinemalaya film 'Rookie'

MANILA — Filipina director Samantha Lee revealed the cast of her upcoming Cinemalaya film "Rookie" with the release of its poster on social media.

Aya Fernandez and Pat Tingjuy will be leading the queer film about volleyball. They will be joined by Agot Isidro in the film which will screen in August.

"Queer joy, out in the open, in broad daylight. Catch 'Rookie' this August in Cinemalaya 2023," Lee said in the caption.

Lee is known for her films and series centered on lesbian love such as "Baka Bukas" (2017), "Billie and Emma" (2018), and the iWantTFC series "Sleep With Me" (2022).

She has three awards under her belt -- Cinema One Originals Digital Film Festival Audience Award and L.A. Outfest Emerging Talent Award for "Baka Bukas" in 2016 and 2017, respectively, along with L.A. Outfest Audience Award for "Sleep With Me" in 2022.

