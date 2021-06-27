Angel Locsin hopes 'bayanihan' spirit would continue even after 'Iba Yan'

MANILA – Angel Locsin has written a lengthy message for her followers as her public service “Iba Yan” finally comes to an end.

On Instagram, Locsin said she agreed to do “Iba Yan” despite her apprehensions due to the pandemic because she felt how her show could put a spotlight on everyday heroes.

“May takot man, ngunit dama po namin na kailangan ng programang makakapagbigay pugay sa maraming Pilipinong bayani sa kanilang paraan. Mga ordinaryong tao na may kakaibang puso na ninanais na makatulong sa kapwa o kapaligiran, kahit na nasa panahon tayo na maging sila ay nangangailangan rin o hirap,” she said.

As the show bids farewell, Locsin said she is grateful for all the lessons she learned through the people she featured in “Iba Yan.”

“Maraming salamat po sa napakaraming mga aral na natutunan ko sa ating mga kuwentuhan. Ang kagustuhan ninyo pong makatulong at pagbibigay inspirasyon ang dahilan po at kung bakit nabuo at nasimulan ang ibaYan,” she said.

Locsin is hoping her show was able to inspire other people too, just as much as it inspired her.

The actress-host then thanked everyone who made it possible from all the ABS-CBN bosses, to the creative team, researchers, writers and production staff.

She also thanked her fiancé, Neil Arce, who also served as the show’s director.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, maraming salamat po sa inspirasyon at sa pagpapatuloy po sa aming programa sa inyong tahanan ng isang taon. Mami-miss kong basahin ang mga komento ninyo tungkol sa ibayan,” she said.

While it will air its final episode on Sunday, Locsin is hoping the Filipino people would not stop helping and caring for others.

"Iba 'Yan" started airing last June 2020 on the Kapamilya Channel, featuring inspiring stories of individuals helping their countrymen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Locsin has been a visible figure in campaigns to bring aid to frontline workers and vulnerable sectors.