MANILA – Kapamilya host Robi Domingo reiterated he is not leaving “Pinoy Big Brother” after his heartfelt post about the popular reality show was misinterpreted as a farewell message.

“Not leaving, guys. The show is on a break after a long run,” he said in a tweet.

May nagawa ba akong mali? Nagpasalamat lang naman ako ah. Di po ako aalis, promise. ❤️💚💙



Please respect my opinion. — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) June 24, 2022

Not leaving, guys. The show is on a break after a long run. 😅



But please watch and support Idol Philippines S2. We got amazing talents! Plus, the judges are fun to watch! 💙🤍 https://t.co/w6RHSNdscQ — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) June 24, 2022

The clarification stemmed from a message about how the recently concluded 10th season caused him to shed tears and learn even more.

“Hindi ko inakala na pwede pa pala mabago ang depenisyon nito. Ito na marahil ang edisyon kung saan ako pinakamaraming beses na umiyak, tumawa, at natuto,” Domingo posted on Instagram.

“Sa lahat ng naging bahagi ng bahay na ito na naging tahanan na namin, maraming salamat sa tiwala, respeto, at pagmamahal. Magpakatotoo, magpakatao.” he added. “Hanggang sa muli, Kuya.”

Since his post created a wrong interpretation, Domingo clarified that he was just thankful for the show.

“May nagawa ba akong mali? Nagpasalamat lang naman ako ah. Di po ako aalis, promise. Please respect my opinion,” he said in jest.

After hosting “PBB,” Domingo is off to another project as new host of the second installment of “Idol Philippines.”