Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The journey towards discovering the new singing idol of the country has started, as the second season of "Idol Philippines" piloted Saturday.

For its first episode, the set of hopefuls did not disappoint the four judges, in showing their impressive singing styles and comical stances.

Misha de Leon, a 16-year-old from Laguna, wowed the judges including Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, with her rendition of "Oo".

"Sobra kong na-enjoy yung performance. I like the energy and then when you started singing merong edginess," Velasquez said.

Meanwhile, Ced Gavino of Malabon brought laughter to the room as he copied Daniel Padilla's look and style.

He even sang Padilla's "Kumusta Ka" which, unfortunately, did not impress the judges.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to judge Chito Miranda, he appreciated the humor of Gavino, adding that he saw himself in the contestant back in his younger years.

"You remind me of myself na puro kalokohan yung ginagawa. And for me, it's cool na kaya mong gawin yun kasi kaya mong i-humor yung sarili mo," Miranda said.

Moira dela Torre, however, pointed out the authenticity they are looking for in a contestant.

"Gayang-gaya mo siya. Nakakanta ka rin. Charming ka also. Hinahanap namin dito sa Idol, authenticity. As much as we love DJ, may Daniel na," she said.

Ann Raniel, on the other hand, made Dela Torre stand after her performance of "Orange Colored Sky" while Dave Maramag showcased his talent singing "Hanggang Kailan."

Gary Valenciano also appeared as a first-time judge, while Robi Domingo is the new host of the show.