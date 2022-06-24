

MANILA — Filipino, Thai, and Korean stars of boys’ love (BL) series gathered for the first time in a series of events in the Philippines at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City.

Fans of the hit genre got the chance to meet the lead stars of various series with some games and meet-and-greet sessions organized by Bigfourproduction and Asterisk Entertainment.

Among the artists present are Jin Gun, Aoora, and Fridayyy from South Korea along with Thai actors Pavel Phoom, Tiger Aekapol, Run Kantheephop, James Pongsapak, Smart Chisanupong, Fluk Chatchawan, Earth Teerapat, Gun Tieosuwan, and many more.



Filipino actors like Genesis Redido, Enzo Santiago, Darwin Yu, Eurwin Canzana, Adrian Dionisio, Arkin Del Rosario, Marc David, Orly Mejia, Yam Mercado, are also present in the event.

The artists will get to meet with their fans until June 26, capped by an awards night.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of the hit Thai series “2gether” led by Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”