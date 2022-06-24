LOOK: Xia Vigor is now a teenager

MANILA -- Former child star Xia Vigor is now a teenager.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Vigor uploaded a video clip of her dancing while on a clear kayak to mark her 13th birthday.

In another post, Vigor thanked all those who remembered to greet her.

"Thank you to all those people who arranged everything for my birthday I really appreciate all the love and support and for making so much effort to make me happy today and thank you for creating this #XiaIsNowThirTEEN hashtag so everyone who wants to greet me can use it and I can read all your greetings and messages and I will try to reply as much as I can thank you so much I love you all thank you for making my birthday really special," she wrote.

Vigor first appeared on television in “Flordeliza” in 2015.

She was also the first grand winner of the “It’s Showtime!” segment “Mini Me 2,” copying Hollywood star Selena Gomez. She immediately became a host of another segment of the show, "Xia and Kuys” with Vhong Navarro and Billy Crawford.

In 2016, she was included in the daytime series “Langit Lupa.”

Vigor went viral in 2017 after joining “Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids” where she impersonated Taylor Swift that made headlines even abroad. The video of Vigor singing “You Belong With Me” by Swift has garnered over 19 million views, as of writing.

This also opened the door for her to be a guest on “Little Big Shots” hosted by Steve Harvey.

As a child star, Vigor was recognized as Box Office Queen in 2020 by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box Office Entertainment Awards for the movie adaptation “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

The same award-giving body awarded Vigor as Most Popular Female Child Performer in 2017 and 2019.