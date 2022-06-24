MANILA — Karla Estrada, one of the original co-hosts of “Magandang Buhay” for six years, will no longer return to the morning talk show after going on leave to run in the national elections.

Both the team behind “Magandang Buhay” and Estrada confirmed with ABS-CBN News on Friday that she will not resume her hosting duties on the daily program.

Estrada will appear for a final time in a farewell episode, which she has already taped.

On Instagram on Thursday, Estrada shared a selfie with her long-time co-hosts Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, saying, “Happy to see you my Momshies!”

“Ang pamamaalam… Abangan,” she wrote.

Estrada intends to focus on her political work as part of the TINGOG party-list, she told ABS-CBN News. TINGOG won two congressional seats in the May elections; Estrada was the group’s third nominee.

A replacement for Estrada has yet to be finalized, according to the producers of “Magandang Buhay.” In her absence, however, special guest co-hosts have joined Magdangal and Cantiveros.

Music veteran Regine Velasquez joined the program for nearly five months until mid-June. She departed in time for her judging stint in the sophomore season of “Idol Philippines.”

Currently, teleserye icon Judy Ann Santos is seen as a “special ku-Momshie” or guest co-host on the program, having debuted early this week. — Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News