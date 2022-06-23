MANILA — This is not a throwback: Amy Perez, whose time co-hosting “Pera o Bayong” with Roderick Paulate has made a mark on pop culture, took the stage Thursday to host the modern iteration of the well-loved game show.

Perez originally co-hosted “Pera o Bayong” in 1998 as a segment on the ABS-CBN variety show “Magandang Tanghali Bayan.” The game portion was so popular it later spawned the movie, “Pera o Bayong: Not Da TV,” starring the hosts of the noontime program.

“Pera o Bayong” would later return as a segment on “Wowowee,” which succeeded “Magandang Tanghali Bayan”; and as a digital game show on the livestreaming app Kumu.

Currently, “Pera o Bayong” is one of the segments of “PieNalo” on the interactive game channel PIE, which celebrated its first “monthsary” on June 23 with big announcements and guest stars.

To mark the occasion, the special episode of “Pera o Bayong” featured Perez as the guest co-host, joining mainstays Eian Rances, Kevin Montillano, and Nicki Morena.

While the mechanics are largely the same — with trivia questions narrowing down contestants to a jackpot bettor — Perez now interacted with aspirants through virtual screens, in line with PIE’s “tradigital” engagement mechanics.

Ahead of her special appearance on Thursday, Perez also held the “Tyang Amy Hosting Academy” where she conducted a workshop of sorts for Rances, Montillano, and Nicki Morena to become game-show hosts.

PIE can accessed via TV digiboxes, its website pie.com.ph, YouTube (https://youtube.com/iampieofficial), or Sky Cable Channel 21. The channel can also be viewed on GLife of the GCash App.