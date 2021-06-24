‘We love you Noy’: Kris Aquino’s brief statement on brother PNoy’s passing

Actress Kris Aquino and former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III commemorate the 5th death anniversary of their mother, former President Corazon Aquino, in August 2014. Also in the photo is Kris Aquino’s eldest son Joshua, who is known to have had a close relationship with his uncle. FILE/Lauro Montellano, Jr., Malacañang Photo Bureau



MANILA — Host-actress Kris Aquino opted for a brief statement Thursday within hours after the passing of her brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Through her social media channels, Kris shared a video of her family’s statement shortly after arriving at The Heritage Park in Taguig City, where their only brother’s remains were brought.

Aurora Corazon “Pinky” Aquino-Abellada, the second of five siblings, read their statement confirming that President Aquino passed away at 6:30 a.m., due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

President Aquino “died peacefully in his sleep,” Pinky said.

Aside from Kris, who is the youngest, Pinky was joined by the remainder of the Aquino siblings, Maria Elena “Ballsy” Aquino-Cruz (eldest), and Victoria Elisa “Viel” Aquino-Dee (fourth).

In her caption of the recording of the statement, Kris wrote simply, “We love you Noy,” with a yellow heart emoji, the political color associated with the Aquinos.

Owing to a decades-long career in showbiz, with the moniker “Queen of All Media,” Kris has been the most visible of all her siblings, rivaling even President Aquino during his time in office. On numerous occasions, Kris also took on official duties as a presidential sister, including welcoming and hosting foreign dignitaries.

As a widely followed public figure, Kris used her platform to defend her brother, during and after his presidency. She spoke highly of him not only as a politician, but as a doting uncle to her two sons Joshua and Bimby, both known to have close relationships with him. Over the years, Kris was also candid about their rifts, and subsequent reconciliations.

Kris most recently made public mention of President Aquino in late May, through a social media post about Joshua’s decision to live apart from her and stay in their family home in Tarlac.

At the time, Kris explained that while she wanted to share personal details involving her other family members, particularly her siblings, she had to respect their decision to live privately.

“My family is not just limited to my two boys. Alam niyo how important my sisters and brother are to me, but they value their privacy and I totally respect that I can share my life but not our lives,” she wrote.

“In time I hope I can tell you more because you deserve to know why I have so much more to learn and do to be worthy not only of being the daughter of my parents but to earn the privilege of being ‘bunso’ of the most humble, trustworthy, capable, dignified, and morally upright man I am so blessed to have as my brother.”

The Aquino siblings are the children of Philippine democracy icons: the slain former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr. and the late former President Corazon Aquino.