Trailer of Francine Diaz-starrer ‘Tenement 66’ released ahead of world premiere in S. Korea

‘Tenement 66’ stars Francine Diaz, Francis Magundayao, and Noel Comia (not in photo). Dreamscape Entertainment/ Epicmedia

MANILA — ABS-CBN has released a new trailer of “Tenement 66,” a crime thriller from acclaimed director Rae Red, ahead of its world premiere in South Korea.

“Tenement 66” is participating in the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), under the Bucheon Choice category.

Opening on July 8, the annual festival will mark the international debut of “Tenement 66,” which will then stream on iWant TFC and other ABS-CBN platforms starting July 9.

The film is a co-production of Dreamscape Entertainment, an ABS-CBN entertainment unit, and Epicmedia. It’s the second feature film from Red as a director, following the multi-awarded “Babae at Baril” in 2019.

“Tenement 66” features teen star Francine Diaz, whose role in the film is a departure from her wholesome portrayals in “Kadenang Ginto” and the ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Diaz co-stars with Francis Magundayao and Noel Comia in the thriller, set at the titular residential building.

In the latest trailer of “Tenement 66,” a teenage girl Lea (Diaz) connives with her neighbors (Magundayao, Comia) to rob the apartment of a man whom she also witnessed stealing.

Each with problems they want to escape, the three agree and force their way into the unit but are caught not long after, leading to bloody altercations and Lea being held hostage.