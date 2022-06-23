Ruffa shares tearful farewell of daughters with dad Yilmaz

Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughters Lorin and Venice share an emotional moment with their Turkey-based father Yilmaz Bektas shortly before returning to the Philippines. Instagram: @iloveruffag



Ruffa Gutierrez shared on Thursday glimpses of her daughters’ tearful farewell to their father, the actress’ once-estranged former husband Yilmaz Bektas, after their long-awaited reunion in Istanbul, Turkey.

On Instagram, Gutierrez posted clips of Bektas hugging Lorin and Venice at the airport.

“12 days with their father after 15 years of not seeing each other was certainly a trip Lorin and Venice will never forget for the rest of their lives. I can’t wait to hear all about it when they get home in time for my birthday,” she wrote.

The young sisters have been chronicling their stay in Turkey for the past half month, including their bonding with their father and his side of the family.

Gutierrez and Bektas’ marriage was annulled in 2002. Their daughters remained with Gutierrez in the Philippines, while Bektas continued living in Turkey, where he is a businessman.

Accusations of abuse during their marriage further widened the rift between the former couple, leading to their decade-long estrangement which affected their children.

In the past two weeks, Gutierrez said she has been receiving messages of support for her willingness to open communication lines again with Bektas, for the sake of their daughters.

“To my friends and followers, thank you for your messages. I may not be able to answer to all but know that I am grateful for each and everyone of you,” she said on Thursday.

“To families going through similar experiences, thank you for sharing your heartwarming stories with me. Reach out to your estranged loved one today and remember that as long as you’re alive, there’s always hope. May your past no longer block your view of the present,” she wrote.