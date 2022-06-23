Kean Cipriano is no longer part of Callalily

MANILA -- After 17 years of being the frontman of the OPM band Callalily, musician-actor Kean Cipriano announced that he is no longer part of the group.

In a report published by ABS-CBN entertainment website PUSH on Thursday, Cipriano confirmed the news when asked if his bandmates are part of his label OC Records.

“Callalilly is done. I’m moving on, I’ve moved on, moving forward and I wish them all the best,” he said.

After almost two decades, he said it is now time to do other things in his life.

“I think in a group na magkakasama for 17 years, marami na rin nangyari and... medyo matagal na rin kaming hindi okay, so alam mo ‘yun parang ibang chapter for us,” Cipriano said.

Callalily is reportedly now looking for a new frontman.

“I hope they find it, kung sino man. I mean you know I wish them really all the best ‘di ba. Like I said, Callalilly is done and kung ano man 'yung gusto nilang gawin… I mean,’yun naman talaga ang point nito ‘di ba na in 10 years babalikan naming lahat at magpapasalamat kami sa isa’t isa and that was a good call, di ba? ‘Yung growth natin, iba na siya ngayon, I really wish them well,” he said.

Asked if he is open to a possible reunion gigs, Cipriano said: "Hindi na magbabalik 'yung dating Callalily."

Formed in 2005, Callalily is known for hits like "Stars," "Magbalik," "Pasan," "Sanctuary," "Pansamantala," and "Ilaw."