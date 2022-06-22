Actor Diego Loyzaga and former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Franki Russell. Instagram: @diegoloyzaga

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Franki Russell and actor Diego Loyzaga appear to have severed ties on social media, just two weeks after the latter revealed that they were dating.

Hawk-eyed followers of the two noticed on Wednesday that their respective following list on Instagram no longer included each other, prompting speculation surrounding their new romance.

Loyzaga had just confirmed “dating” Russell early this month, with the clarification that they were not yet officially a couple.

Loyzaga appeared to hint at his status through Instagram Stories updates, first by a sharing an excerpt from a book about “walking away.”

“What must you do when someone is not ready to be with you? You walk away. Love yourself enough to walk away from anyone who does not know your worth,” a portion of the page reads.

In a subsequent update, he re-posted a photo from actor Markus Paterson, showing them seated together. Loyzaga added a snippet of the song “Single Again” by Big Sean.

Paterson’s own relationship with actress Janella Salvador, the mother of his child, has also been the subject of rumors in recent weeks. Neither has confirmed nor denied having separated, however.