Comedian Shalala passes away at 61

MANILA -- Television host-comedian Shalala passed away on Wednesday, June 23, his nieces Meliza and Nhe Tena confirmed.

He was 61.

Born Carmelito M. Reyes, the comedian passed away at Fe Del Mundo Medical Center in Banawe, Quezon City.

"Madami din po siyang naging komplikasyon, pero tuberculosis and pneumonia po ang unang findings sa kanya. Negative naman po siya sa COVID," his nieces told ABS-CBN News's MJ Felipe.

The family members of Shalala have yet to decide where and when his interment will be.

His wake will be held at St. Peter Funeral Homes in Quezon Avenue, QC. There are no details yet if the wake will be open to the public.

Shalala was known for being part of the late German Moreno's show “Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman”

He also appeared on several TV shows, including ABS-CBN's "Pusong Ligaw" in 2017.

According to Shalala, his faith in God made him a happy person.

"Siguro naman nakikita niyo sa post lagi kaming nasa simbahan. Doon lang siguro masarap ang buhay ko," Shalala previously said.

