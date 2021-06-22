8M views and counting: Gigi de Lana survives 6 key changes in band's prank during live stream

“Nakakatakot din palang biruin ‘to, e!” This was the reaction of one of Gigi de Lana’s band mates, after she survived an impromptu challenge of climbing several key changes during their live stream over the weekend.

De Lana regularly holds jamming sessions, livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, with the Gigi Vibes Band, composed of Jon Cruz, LA Arquero, Harvy Jake Manalo, and Romeo Pastre Marquez.

In one portion of their June 19 session, de Lana sang a part of Roselle Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” obliging a viewer’s request.

But what was supposed to be a short number snowballed into a full-blown prank, as her band mates connived, on the post, to repeat the chorus several times, each time with a higher key.

De Lana appeared momentarily confused at the second shift, but went along with it. When the third and fourth key changes came, it became increasingly clear to de Lana that she was the unwitting target of a prank.

She, however, went along with it, surprising even her band mates, who were visibly impressed with the high notes de Lana managed to hit.

In total, the performance had six key changes, five of which de Lana had not anticipated.

De Lana quipped, “Tara, end live stream!”

The live session didn’t end until 30 more minutes later; the entire stream lasted nearly three hours.

A video of the “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” segment was then uploaded separately after the stream. That clip quickly went viral this week. On Facebook, it already had 7 million viewers, as of writing, with an additional million from its YouTube counterpart.

“Grabe! Taas ng boses! Iba!” commented Cruz, her band mate who initiated the prank.

“Malupit kang bata ka! Puwede kang ipasok sa ABS,” added Manalo, in jest, referring to de Lana recently becoming a certified Kapamilya star.

De Lana, a former Tawag ng Tanghalan semifinalist, was introduced early this year as the latest addition to Rise Artists Studio. Last week, she formally signed as a talent of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

