Tickets for Coldplay concert can go as high as P46K

Photos from Live Nation Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA – Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines has released the ticket prices for the upcoming show of British rock band Coldplay in January 2024.

On Friday, Live Nation Philippines announced that the presale of the tickets will begin on June 19 while the general sale is slated a day after, starting 12 p.m. at all SM Tickets outlets and website.

Coldplay is returning to the Philippines on January 19, 2024 for the “Music of the Spheres” world tour at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Fans who are willing to shed money for the show can pay as much as P46,000 for one pass as Live Nation revealed limited tickets for “enhanced experiences.”

The Ultimate Spheres Experience pass holders will have a premium seated location in the arena, aside from a backstage tour and a stage access for photo opportunities.

They will also have a dedicated entrance to the venue, exclusive custom merch, a Coldplay gift item, and access to dedicated merch counters.

Meanwhile, the next expensive ticket is the Supersolis Experience worth P30,000 each. Ticketholders will have a premium seated location in the arena, dedicated entrance to the venue, Coldplay gift item, and access to dedicated merch counters.

The promoter also released guidelines for the ticket selling which includes a limit to six tickets per transaction.

Here are the other ticket options depending on the seat location inside the venue.

FLOOR STANDING - ₱11,000

LBA PREMIUM 1 - ₱22,000

LBA PREMIUM 2 - ₱21,000

LBA REGULAR 1 - ₱20,000

LBA REGULAR 2 - ₱17,000

LBB PREMIUM - ₱15,500

LBB REGULAR 1 - ₱13,000

LBB REGULAR 2 - ₱11,000

UBA PREMIUM - ₱10,000

UBA REGULAR - ₱8,500

UBB - ₱6,500

UBC - ₱5,000

UBD - ₱4,000

UBB SIDES - ₱3,000

UBC SIDES - ₱2,500

Live Nation Philippines first announced the return of Coldplay to PH for a one-night show earlier this month.

The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.

RELATED VIDEO