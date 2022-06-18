PBB hosts meet in get together

MANILA – Just a month after the end of the 10th season of “Pinoy Big Brother”, Bianca Gonzalez hosted a get together along with other hosts of the reality TV series.

Former Big Winner Melai Cantiveros shared on social media the intimate bonding session she had with Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, and Maymay Entrata at Gonzalez’s home.

Joining the hosts of “PBB” were Gonzalez’s daughters Lucia and Carmen and husband JC Intal.

“Shout Out to the Main Host sa aming Bondingan Mr and Mrs Intal @iamsuperbianca @jcintal7 na grabe ka hospitable sarap ng foods at Saya kasama with very cutie little patotie Lucia and Carmen,” Cantiveros said.

The “Magandang Buhay” host also thanked Chiu for making sure she was safe on her way home after their meetup.

“Xmpre shout out to my Migaaa na @chinitaprincess grabe ka sweet sinamahan tlaga ako sa pauwi nakasunod lang ang driver para safe akk makauwi siympre with Robi D sa gabi na very very lovable as always yan cya. At last but not the least @maymay ang aming bebe mamghud na dalaga kaayu ug inlab,” she added.

Gonzalez took the main host position of the “PBB” after the sudden departure of Toni Gonzaga. She led Domingo, Chiu, Cantiveros, and Enchong Dee as the remaining hosts of the show.