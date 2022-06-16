Contributed photos.

American record producer Steve Aoki on Thursday announced that he is set to release a new full-length album, “HiROQUEST”, for September 16.

It will feature collaborations with Taking Back Sunday, Kane Brown, Mod Sun, PnB Rock, Georgia Ku, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, and Goody Grace, among others.

Aoki will continue his partnership with MetaZoo Games to create limited edition playing cards available with the purchase of “HiROQUEST” CDs.

“HiROQUEST” includes recent singles “Just Us Two” with Taking Back Sunday, “Kult” with grandson and Jasiah, as well as “Save Me” featuring HRVY, and “Kong 2.0” with Natanael.

Aoki said the new album will tap into the angst, anxiety and pent-up energy felt during the lockdown and offer a dynamic soundtrack to what has become the new normal.

He added that his tracks draw equally on history with alternative rock bands and embrace contemporary musical trends like Latin and pop while retaining his signature EDM aesthetic.

“The music is a connecting tissue to this universe that I'm creating,” Aoki said.

“This album tells a fantastical story, but it’s also about freedom from restraint. I went right back to my roots—that raw, rock energy and that became the basis of it. From there, I began to explore everything and it sprouted into so many different genres.”

