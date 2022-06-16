‘Idol Philippines’ to also air on TV5 starting June 25

‘Idol Philippines’ judges (from left) Moira dela Torre, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, and Chito Miranda. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Aside from airing on ABS-CBN platforms, the second season of “Idol Philippines” will also be broadcast on TV5 later this month, the program announced on Thursday.

A new trailer confirming its premiere dates indicated that “Idol Philippines” will have its pilot weekend on June 25 and 26.

On Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, the talent search will air Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m.

PHILIPPINES! Sabay-sabay nating kilalanin ang mga Hopefuls na nangangarap maging #TheNextIdolPH! 💙🤍🎙



Idol Philippines Season 2! Simula na ngayong JUNE 25 & 26 sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, at TV5! pic.twitter.com/F891uC10nh — Idol Philippines (@idolphilippines) June 16, 2022

On TV5, the singing competition will be broadcast at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

“Idol Philippines” is the latest ABS-CBN program to also air on TV5, after “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “FPJ: Da King,” and the “Primetime Bida” teleserye block.

The sophomore season of “Idol Philippines” sees the return of original judges Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre. They will be joined by music veteran Gary Valenciano and Parokya ni Edgar front man Chito Miranda. Robi Domingo is set to host.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows.