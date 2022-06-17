'Father of the Bride' explores modern take on traditional roles

Courtesy: HBO 'Father of the Bride'

Andy Garcia plays the title role in HBO Max's remake of the classic film 'Father of the Bride'.

The veteran actor shared updates in the new movie, which stars a Latino cast.

"With a lot of new modern elements, the idea that the relationship in the movie is on the rocks. The concept of the woman as represented in our script, the modern woman: the vision and the strength and progressive. And a deeper understanding than the traditional father," Garcia said.

The film pairs him with music superstar Gloria Estefan and they play a couple whose marriage is disintegrating just as their eldest daughter, played by Adria Arjona, announces she's getting married.

Estefan noted, 'there is a love for the family, and I love him. It's just that it's things that people go through and it's a very modern take on these traditional roles that have been exemplified in the previous incarnations of the film."

Apart from being about family, it is also an immigrant story. Isabela Merced plays Cora, the younger sister who wants to follow her own dreams and go against familial expectations.

"I think I agree with Cora in the sense that there's no one way to do anything," Merced said. "If you have a goal, success is personal and you got to do whatever you can to achieve it. And I appreciate that she had some resistance because it gave my character more of a journey throughout the movie."

Merced added that in a way, her own family served as an inspiration for her performance.

"We definitely have our crazy times where I was able to pull from for the movie. Yeah, I think I'm used to having such a crazy family dynamic as is everyone and I think that's why this movie is going to be so relatable and enjoyable for people because, you know, you're used to seeing like those functional families and movies and this is like really showcasing a dysfunctional one in a fun way.

Meanwhile, comedian Chloe Fineman who plays the wedding planner shared how she felt working with Garcia and Estefan.

According to Fineman, "they set the best example like they are so brilliant and so talented and so iconic, but couldn't have been nicer or more down to earth. They were so close and have known each other forever and really created this family dynamic for us on the set, which was just priceless."

'Father of the Bride' is now streaming on HBO Max.