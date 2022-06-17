Donny Pangilinan among People Asia’s ‘Men Who Matter’

MANILA — Breakout actor Donny Pangilinan is the lone showbiz personality to be included in the 2022 edition of People Asia’s “Men Who Matter,” introduced on Thursday.
The Kapamilya star is listed alongside 15 other big names in various industries, including the likes of human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno, LT Group vice chairman Lucio Tan III, Philippine Airlines president and COO Stanley Ng, journalist Ed Lingao, and UP Maroons basketball player Carl Tamayo.
The full list of the 2022 awardees follows:
- Philippine Airlines president and COO Capt. Stanley Ng
- Actor Donny Pangilinan
- LT Group Vice Chairman Lucio Tan III
- Human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno
- Architect Royal Pineda of BUDJI + ROYAL
- Total designer Budji Layug
- UP Maroons and UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo
- Galerie Joaquin founder Jack Teotico
- Cocolife president Atty. Martin Loon
- Journalist Ed Lingao
- Cardiologist Dr. Enrique Posas of St. Luke's Medical Center
- Chef Chele Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele
- Award-winning chemist Dr. Fabian Dayrit
- Events stylist extraordinaire Dave Sandoval
- Entrepreneur Avin Ong of @Fredley Group of Companies
- Philip James Barnes of Ascott Limited
Pangilinan, half of the tandem dubbed “New-Gen Phenomenal Love Team” with Belle Mariano, is currently seen in second season of the hit romance series “He’s Into Her.”
He had a banner year in 2021, with the successful debut season of “He’s Into Her” and the record-breaking digital release of his movie “Love Is Color Blind,” also with Mariano.
Pangilinan’s meteoric rise to fame also led to music releases, as well as successive brand endorsements, making him one of his generation’s most in-demand leading men.