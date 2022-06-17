Donny Pangilinan among People Asia’s ‘Men Who Matter’

Donny Pangilinan appears on the cover of Stargate People Asia’s ‘Men Who Matter’ issue. Facebook: Stargate People Asia / Instagram: @donny

MANILA — Breakout actor Donny Pangilinan is the lone showbiz personality to be included in the 2022 edition of People Asia’s “Men Who Matter,” introduced on Thursday.

The Kapamilya star is listed alongside 15 other big names in various industries, including the likes of human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno, LT Group vice chairman Lucio Tan III, Philippine Airlines president and COO Stanley Ng, journalist Ed Lingao, and UP Maroons basketball player Carl Tamayo.

The full list of the 2022 awardees follows:

Philippine Airlines president and COO Capt. Stanley Ng

Actor Donny Pangilinan

LT Group Vice Chairman Lucio Tan III

Human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno

Architect Royal Pineda of BUDJI + ROYAL

Total designer Budji Layug

UP Maroons and UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo

Galerie Joaquin founder Jack Teotico

Cocolife president Atty. Martin Loon

Journalist Ed Lingao

Cardiologist Dr. Enrique Posas of St. Luke's Medical Center

Chef Chele Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele

Award-winning chemist Dr. Fabian Dayrit

Events stylist extraordinaire Dave Sandoval

Entrepreneur Avin Ong of @Fredley Group of Companies

Philip James Barnes of Ascott Limited

Pangilinan, half of the tandem dubbed “New-Gen Phenomenal Love Team” with Belle Mariano, is currently seen in second season of the hit romance series “He’s Into Her.”

He had a banner year in 2021, with the successful debut season of “He’s Into Her” and the record-breaking digital release of his movie “Love Is Color Blind,” also with Mariano.

Pangilinan’s meteoric rise to fame also led to music releases, as well as successive brand endorsements, making him one of his generation’s most in-demand leading men.

